Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Watching Your Wallet: Investment Strategies

Stock Market
Stock Market(WCJB)
By Liz Koh
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Last year was tough for investments but this year, things are improving, so experts think you should stick with your plan.

Both stocks and bonds were down in 2022, which is unusual, but looking at the big picture, it’s still the best way to be invested. If you’re invested for your retirement, you’re probably familiar with what 80/20 means or 60/40.

The first number is the percentage of your money that is invested in stocks, the second is how much you have in bonds. The strategy is to be diversified so that you don’t have all your money in the stock market in case it goes down significantly.

Having a percentage of your savings in bonds cushions the blow from a down year on Wall Street. Last year was not a good year for most stocks, and also, surprisingly, for bonds. That made many people question the 60/40 investing strategy.

But investing isn’t a straight line. The stock market goes up and it goes down but over time, it’s the very best place to have your money if you want to beat inflation.

Experts say this year, both the market and bonds are up again. This is reminiscent of 2008 when many people pulled their money out of the market because many did that again last year.

And if they didn’t put their money back in the market at the right time, which is almost impossible to do, they likely missed the market climb. That means they lost money.

Pulling your money out of the stock market is typically an emotional decision. So, if you’re interested in investing, talk to a financial advisor about your future and your goals. Together, you can create a plan that you’re comfortable with.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash
TV Giveaway
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Toxicology results for Nathan Millard released
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

Used Cars
Watching Your Wallet: Used Car Prices
If you’ve tried to buy a car lately, you know the used car market is a mess and your next used...
Watching Your Wallet: Used Car Prices
Americans are running out of time to file their taxes.
WATCHING YOUR WALLET: Last minute tax tips
Credit Cards
Watching Your Wallet: Credit Card Rewards