Watching Your Wallet: Investment Strategies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Last year was tough for investments but this year, things are improving, so experts think you should stick with your plan.

Both stocks and bonds were down in 2022, which is unusual, but looking at the big picture, it’s still the best way to be invested. If you’re invested for your retirement, you’re probably familiar with what 80/20 means or 60/40.

The first number is the percentage of your money that is invested in stocks, the second is how much you have in bonds. The strategy is to be diversified so that you don’t have all your money in the stock market in case it goes down significantly.

Having a percentage of your savings in bonds cushions the blow from a down year on Wall Street. Last year was not a good year for most stocks, and also, surprisingly, for bonds. That made many people question the 60/40 investing strategy.

But investing isn’t a straight line. The stock market goes up and it goes down but over time, it’s the very best place to have your money if you want to beat inflation.

Experts say this year, both the market and bonds are up again. This is reminiscent of 2008 when many people pulled their money out of the market because many did that again last year.

And if they didn’t put their money back in the market at the right time, which is almost impossible to do, they likely missed the market climb. That means they lost money.

Pulling your money out of the stock market is typically an emotional decision. So, if you’re interested in investing, talk to a financial advisor about your future and your goals. Together, you can create a plan that you’re comfortable with.

