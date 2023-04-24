Trending a little warm this week with scattered rains

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A good deal of cloud cover will remain in place today, but only a slight chance of showers is expected. Clouds will help to keep temperatures a bit below normal, with highs topping out in the low to mid 70s.

Scattered Rains for Midweek

Temperatures begin to trend a bit warmer on Tuesday, even with a good deal of cloud cover and a slight chance of showers expected. Winds shifting from northerly to more of an easterly direction will aid in moderating temperatures over the next several days.

A couple of upper-air disturbances moving across the area will result in scattered to numerous showers and t-storms on Wednesday and Thursday. Model guidance has struggled a bit on the timing, but we should see at least scattered rains on both days. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas near and west of Baton Rouge under a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather on Wednesday.

The Weather Prediction Center outlook shows modest rain totals through the upcoming week. Amounts are forecast to average 0.25″-0.75″ across our area, with locally higher amounts possible.

Looking Good for the Weekend

Drier air makes a return by Friday and looks to mostly stay with us through the weekend. There are some hints that another cold front moving through the area on Saturday could bring the return of a few showers, but for now, I’ve got rain chances posted at less than 20%. Temperatures will trend slightly cooler into the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and lows dipping into the low 50s by Sunday.

