Three fatal officer-involved shootings over the weekend across Louisiana

Locally Heavy Rain Potential
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three people are dead following several fatal officer-involved shootings from across Louisiana over the weekend. The incidents occurred in Metairie, Pineville, and Shreveport.

Metairie

The first incident was shortly after midnight on Saturday, April 22 in Metairie where Jefferson Parish deputies fatally shot a man who allegedly pointed a gun at them outside a house. Authorities say the individual was wanted for questioning due to an “earlier incident.” However, authorities have not disclosed the man’s identity or detailed what the earlier incident was.

The JPSO has issued a statement on the shooting saying, “The suspect pointed the firearm at the group of deputies, and at least one deputy fired at him. The suspect was struck by gunfire multiple times. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries.”

Pineville

The second incident occurred on Sunday, April 23 around 12:40 p.m. in Pineville. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office says Pineville Police officers responded to a domestic dispute which later turned into an altercation between the officers and a suspect where the suspect was shot and killed.

The identity of the suspect and the details of what led to the shooting have not yet been released.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident.

Shreveport

The third incident occurred on Sunday, April 23 around 9:31 p.m. in Shreveport. Shreveport Police say they were conducting a traffic stop when “a struggle ensued with an armed occupant of the vehicle” resulting in him being shot.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured and Louisiana State Police are currently investigating the incident.

