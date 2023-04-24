Survivors of domestic violence tell their stories

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group of women held an event Sunday in Baton Rouge to bring awareness to domestic violence and provide local resources to people who need them.

‘Her Story’ is an organization, used to bridge the gap between women and the many resources here in Baton Rouge.

“We have to make people feel like it’s okay. We have to make them feel like they’re not the only ones going through things,” Denise Terrance said, an Attendee of the event.

Whether it’s physical or mental abuse or even if someone is going through grief, organizers say they want women to know that this is a safe space for them to share their stories.

“I want them to understand that this is a safe space. A lot of women in the room have stories and I want them to feel that it is safe enough for them to ask for help and we provide those resources or we’re the bridge that connects them to what they need,” Kimberly Chrystophe said, the organizer of ‘Her Story’.

