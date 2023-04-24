SMART LIVING: 5 lies to never put on your resume

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Whether you’re telling a little white lie or a blatant fabrication on your resume, getting caught can amount to career sabotage.

In a survey of 400 applicants and 400 hiring managers, Checkster found a whopping 78% of applicants stretched the truth about themselves.

There are five common lies that experts said will cost you the job.

The first thing to never do is overstate your achievements. Enhancing your capabilities to meet the job requirements list sets you up for potential disaster when you start the role.

Another common deceit is to cover up employment gaps. If you took time off to raise a family, care for a loved one, go back to school, or take on an independent project, explain your circumstances in your cover letter and be sure to stress how committed you are to finding a job you can grow with.

Education embellishment is often another mistake that people make on their resumes. If you dropped out of university, do not state that you have a degree. If you achieved a B.A. do not state that you have a master’s degree. Instead of exaggerating your academic credentials, think about what you can add to your resume to demonstrate your education.

Many applicants also lie about skills or technical abilities. It’s too easy to be called out on this one. The same goes for falsely claiming you can speak a foreign language.

While you might think there’s nothing you can do about a resume you’ve lied on, this is not necessarily the case. Depending on the situation, you may be able to correct the record. You can either withdraw your application, ask to submit a new resume, or try telling the truth and coming clean.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.