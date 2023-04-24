Facebook
Saints possess eight picks for the upcoming NFL Draft

NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City this year.
NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City this year.(KCTV5)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NFL Draft is almost here, and the New Orleans Saints will be busy this weekend with eight picks.

The Saints eight picks run through six different rounds: Rd. 1 (29th overall), Rd. 2 (40), Rd. 3 (71), Rd. 4 (115), Rd. 5 (146 and 165), Rd. 7 (227 and 257).

The draft takes place in Kansas City, with Rd. 1 on Thursday, Rds. 2-3 on Friday, Rds. 4-7 on Saturday.

The Saints are favored to draft Defensive lineman/EDGE (+120) in the first round according to Caesars Sportsbook. Offensive lineman follows (+180), and third in betting odds is wide receiver (+700).

