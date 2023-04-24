Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police stop bill dies in House

Police Lights
Police Lights(Storyblocks)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bill that would make certain violations a secondary offense that would not be used as grounds for a police stop died on the House floor on Thursday, April 20.

HB 322 by Rep. Mathew Willard, D-New Orleans, would have moved violations like jaywalking or having a broken taillight from primary offenses to secondary.

Willard said his bill failed because of certain law enforcement agencies.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash
TV Giveaway
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Toxicology results for Nathan Millard released
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

Many packed the House Ways and Means Committee because of the motion picture tax credit bill.
Motion picture tax credit renewal bill passes in House committee
LSU takes on Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
College football tax bill fails in committee
In Louisiana, seven statewide seats are up for grabs and five of them will be occupied by...
La. will see many new faces in statewide offices this year
Louisiana State Capitol
La. will see many new faces in statewide offices this year