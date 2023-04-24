Police stop bill dies in House
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bill that would make certain violations a secondary offense that would not be used as grounds for a police stop died on the House floor on Thursday, April 20.
HB 322 by Rep. Mathew Willard, D-New Orleans, would have moved violations like jaywalking or having a broken taillight from primary offenses to secondary.
Willard said his bill failed because of certain law enforcement agencies.
