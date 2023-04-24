Police stop bill dies in House

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bill that would make certain violations a secondary offense that would not be used as grounds for a police stop died on the House floor on Thursday, April 20.

HB 322 by Rep. Mathew Willard, D-New Orleans, would have moved violations like jaywalking or having a broken taillight from primary offenses to secondary.

Willard said his bill failed because of certain law enforcement agencies.

