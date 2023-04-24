Organizations work to address homelessness in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Homelessness is on the rise, but there are fewer donations coming in to assist.

A study by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development reports that in 2022, there were more than 7,300 people experiencing homelessness in Louisiana.

Take it a step further. Louisiana saw the second-largest increase in homelessness between 2020 and 2022, with 4,200 more people not having a permanent place to call home.

Organizations in East Baton Rouge Parish and Ascension Parish have been working hand in hand to provide resources in the community.

“We offer hot meals when we when we have them available, but mostly nonperishable foods,” said Danyell Henriques, director of homeless and outreach services at Heavens Care in Gonzales. “We do hygiene kids, we provide clothes and shoes, and we also do case management.

Homelessness is on the rise, but fewer donations are coming in to assist.

Henriques works with about 10 to 15 people a week in Ascension Parish. She said there are no official homeless shelters in Ascension Parish, but certain nonprofits like hers and other organizations are providing assistance.

One chart by the University of Houston shows why there is such an increase in homelessness. The biggest reasons for the increase are job loss, insufficient funds, or maybe someone was evicted by a family member.

So why does this matter for people in the Baton Rouge area? Henriques said this is what she’s seeing through Ascension Parish.

“Just the ones that I’ve met, a lot of them just they want the support they want help there,” said Henriques. “A lot of times they’re at their wit’s end because they do have an income but the income is just not enough for them to have housing, food and and you’re not able to take care of themselves. Some of them are living in their car. Some of them are in living in places not meant for habitation.”

Henriques said she continues to get folks off the streets and into hotels and motels or even a shelter in East Baton Rouge Parish.

If you’re interested in their resources, you can go to heavenscare.org or reach Henriques at 225-253-0324.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.