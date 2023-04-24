Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

No. 15 LSU sweeps Miss. State

LSU Softball
LSU Softball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 15 LSU softball team swept Mississippi St. by winning games two and three, including a run-rule shutout in the final contest.

The Tigers (37-11, 10-8 SEC) beat the Bulldogs (24-22, 3-14 SEC), 10-4 in Game 2 and 8-0 in Game 3.

Freshman pitcher Alea Johnson improved to 7-0 after tossing one strikeout in Game 2 and allowing no runs and three hits in 5.1 innings of relief.

“I like how we continued to battle back when we were down,” said head coach Beth Torina after Game 2. “Our ability to create pressure was awesome. The offense really set the tone and allowed the defense to play free and aggressive.”

CLICK HERE for more on Game 2.

In Game 3, graduate pitcher Ali Kilponen threw her fourth shutout of the season on eight strikeouts and allowed just two hits in six innings.

“It was a great weekend for so many reasons. Not just for what we did on the field, but for what it represented. It represented all the women who have battled with ovarian cancer and for the Baton Rouge community. It was a really special weekend and I couldn’t have asked for much more,” added Torina after the third game.

CLICK HERE for more on Game 3.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash
TV Giveaway
(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
Police arrest second woman wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack

Latest News

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
No. 1 LSU rallies late to sweep Ole Miss
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
No. 1 LSU wins series against Ole Miss with Game 2 victory
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
Skenes, White lead No. 1 LSU to win over Ole Miss
LSU head coach Beth Torina
No. 15 LSU back in win column after taking down Miss. St.; Torina sets record