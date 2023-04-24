No. 15 LSU sweeps Miss. State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 15 LSU softball team swept Mississippi St. by winning games two and three, including a run-rule shutout in the final contest.

The Tigers (37-11, 10-8 SEC) beat the Bulldogs (24-22, 3-14 SEC), 10-4 in Game 2 and 8-0 in Game 3.

Freshman pitcher Alea Johnson improved to 7-0 after tossing one strikeout in Game 2 and allowing no runs and three hits in 5.1 innings of relief.

“I like how we continued to battle back when we were down,” said head coach Beth Torina after Game 2. “Our ability to create pressure was awesome. The offense really set the tone and allowed the defense to play free and aggressive.”

In Game 3, graduate pitcher Ali Kilponen threw her fourth shutout of the season on eight strikeouts and allowed just two hits in six innings.

“It was a great weekend for so many reasons. Not just for what we did on the field, but for what it represented. It represented all the women who have battled with ovarian cancer and for the Baton Rouge community. It was a really special weekend and I couldn’t have asked for much more,” added Torina after the third game.

