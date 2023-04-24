Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

New Southern men’s basketball coach speaks at Press Club of Baton Rouge

Southern head coach Kevin Johnson
Southern head coach Kevin Johnson(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kevin Johnson, the new Southern Jags basketball coach, was the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, April 24.

Johnson was the assistant coach at Tulane before he accepted the job on The Bluff. He said he plans to restore the winning tradition at Southern.

RELATED: Southern introduces Kevin Johnson as new head coach of men’s basketball team

Johnson has more than 28 years of experience coaching and recruiting in the state of Louisiana.

He is Southern’s 15th head coach in the program’s history.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash
TV Giveaway
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Toxicology results for Nathan Millard released
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

LSU takes on Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
College football tax bill fails in committee
LSU fined after fans storm the field following win over Alabama in 2022.
REPORT: SEC considering new significant punishments for storming football field
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
No. 1 LSU rallies late to sweep Ole Miss
LSU Softball
No. 15 LSU sweeps Miss. State