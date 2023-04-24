New Southern men’s basketball coach speaks at Press Club of Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kevin Johnson, the new Southern Jags basketball coach, was the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, April 24.

Johnson was the assistant coach at Tulane before he accepted the job on The Bluff. He said he plans to restore the winning tradition at Southern.

Johnson has more than 28 years of experience coaching and recruiting in the state of Louisiana.

He is Southern’s 15th head coach in the program’s history.

