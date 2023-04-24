Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

New proposal could give staff who interfere in school fights ‘immunity’ from lawsuits

(Piqsels / eflon / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana lawmakers are looking into protecting teachers who are trying to protect their classrooms.

According to officials, the “Protect Teachers Act” would protect staff who step in to stop a school fight from civil liability.

The current law states teachers cannot be “personally liable” in those situations, so this legislation would reportedly strengthen those protections by adding the word “immunity” to the current law.

Committee members are set to discuss this proposed legislation on Monday, April 24.

The full document is available here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash
TV Giveaway
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Toxicology results for Nathan Millard released
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

Rest of Today
Tracking mid-week rain
Baton Rouge Police Department
Investigation underway after 1-year-old drowns in bathtub, police say
Court Generic
Suspected Hammond gang members plead no contest; sentenced to 13 years each, authorities say
The Baton Rouge Police Department said a shooting that left one person dead and another person...
Deadly Geronimo St. shooting stemmed from family argument, police say