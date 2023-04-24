New proposal could give staff who interfere in school fights ‘immunity’ from lawsuits

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana lawmakers are looking into protecting teachers who are trying to protect their classrooms.

According to officials, the “Protect Teachers Act” would protect staff who step in to stop a school fight from civil liability.

The current law states teachers cannot be “personally liable” in those situations, so this legislation would reportedly strengthen those protections by adding the word “immunity” to the current law.

Committee members are set to discuss this proposed legislation on Monday, April 24.

