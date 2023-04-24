Motion picture tax credit renewal bill passes in House committee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bill over Louisiana’s motion picture tax credit was debated in a House committee on Monday, April 24.

HB 562 by House Speaker Clay Schexsnayder, R-Gonzales, looks to renew the tax credit since it will roll off in 2025 if lawmakers are unable to come to an agreement.

An attempt to renew it in 2021 failed.

Many folks crowded the House Ways and Means Committee room to advocate for their jobs.

“We fought and fought and fought on different pieces of this legislation back then and trying to get it better and I think every year we’ve gotten to a better spot,” said Speaker Schexnayder. “I think this one right here is even one step closer to being where we actually need to be.”

The bill was amended to extend the credit for 10 years. It passed with no objection and will next head to the full House for consideration.

