LSU Police investigating shooting near campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Police are investigating reports of shots fired near Nicholson Drive and West Chimes Street.

The message was sent by LSU’s alert system at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.

It went on to say, “Suspects are no longer on scene. Avoid the area.”

LSU alert (LSU PD)

First responders say the patient went to the hospital on their own.

This is a developing story check back later for details.

