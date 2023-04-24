Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

JACQUES TALK: Josh Jordan

Josh Jordan, is in his first year with the LSU Tigers after helping lead the Duke baseball program to unprecedented success.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Josh Jordan, is in his first year with the LSU Tigers after helping lead the Duke baseball program to unprecedented success, was hired as assistant coach/recruiting coordinator on July 8, 2022. Jordan was also named National Assistant Coach of the Year during his time at Duke.

LSU assistant coach Josh Jordan
LSU assistant coach Josh Jordan(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Jordan works as LSU’s third-base coach and coaches the Tigers’ catchers and first basemen.

Jordan had worked at Duke since June 2012, when he joined the coaching staff as recruiting coordinator. Duke head coach Chris Pollard promoted Jordan to associate head coach/recruiting coordinator in July 2015.

For more click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash
TV Giveaway
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Toxicology results for Nathan Millard released

Latest News

UFC star Nate Diaz, right, is wanted for arrest by New Orleans police after allegedly rendering...
NOPD obtains arrest warrant for UFC star Nate Diaz after alleged Bourbon Street tussle
JACQUES TALK: Josh Jordan
FILE - Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka reacts during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA...
AP source: Rockets hire ex-Celtics coach Udoka as new coach
Southern head coach Kevin Johnson
New Southern men’s basketball coach speaks at Press Club of Baton Rouge