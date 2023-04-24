JACQUES TALK: Josh Jordan

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Josh Jordan, is in his first year with the LSU Tigers after helping lead the Duke baseball program to unprecedented success, was hired as assistant coach/recruiting coordinator on July 8, 2022. Jordan was also named National Assistant Coach of the Year during his time at Duke.

LSU assistant coach Josh Jordan (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Jordan works as LSU’s third-base coach and coaches the Tigers’ catchers and first basemen.

Jordan had worked at Duke since June 2012, when he joined the coaching staff as recruiting coordinator. Duke head coach Chris Pollard promoted Jordan to associate head coach/recruiting coordinator in July 2015.

