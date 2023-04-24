Investigation underway after 1-year-old drowns in bathtub, police say
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 1-year-old drowned in a bathtub Sunday, April 23.
According to a spokesman with BRPD, the drowning happened at a home on Cedarlane Drive near Silverest Avenue around 7:45 p.m.
Police said they are still investigating what led up to the drowning.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
