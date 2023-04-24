Suspected Hammond gang members plead no contest; sentenced to 13 years each, authorities say

AMITE, La. (WAFB) - Two suspected Hammond gang members pleaded no contest to their charges and were sentenced to 13 years each, according to 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.

Demario M. “Juke” Williams Jr., 23, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to his nine charges and was sentenced on Monday, April 10, authorities said. They added that Marques Lloyd “Lil Pines” Harrison Jr., 24, of Hammond, also pleaded no contest to his 12 charges and was sentenced on Monday, April 17.

Authorities said both individuals are suspected members of the Hammond “Dat Klan” gang.

Williams was first arrested in July of 2021 after a Hammond police officer investigated a complaint of a driver asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle, authorities said. They added that police conducted a safety pat down of Williams and discovered suspected marijuana, 80 doses of suspected Xanax, and suspected power ecstasy.

According to 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office also arrested Williams in February of 2022. Authorities said the arrest was related to a shooting involving rival gang members at a Hammond gas station.

Authorities said Williams was borrowing a vehicle that was involved in the 2022 shooting. When police located the vehicle and went to question Williams, he concealed bullet holes in the vehicle with duct tape and a tarp, according to authorities.

According to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, police arrested Harrison in October of 2020 for attempted conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. Authorities said he shot someone in the leg after “exchanging words” with the victim.

Harrison left the shooting in his vehicle, authorities said. They added he was later stopped for speeding and running a red light. Authorities said police searched the vehicle with a search warrant and discovered a small bag of suspected marijuana, a digital scale, and other items.

Williams was sentenced before Judge Brian K. Abels, while Harrison pleaded before Judge William Scott Dykes.

