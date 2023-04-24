Facebook
Funeral arrangements announced for pregnant woman shot, killed in Baton Rouge

Family members hold vigil for pregnant mom shot and killed in Baton Rouge.
Family members hold vigil for pregnant mom shot and killed in Baton Rouge.(WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University has released information about the funeral arrangements for a pregnant woman who was shot and killed in Baton Rouge.

Officials said services for Kerisha Johnson, 36, will be held on Saturday, April 29, at Bethany Church-North in Baker. The university made the announcement because she was the daughter of Deputy Kevin Johnson with the Southern Police Department.

A viewing will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and a Celebration of Life Service will follow.

Winnfield Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements, according to Southern, and the family is accepting donations until Friday, April 28, at noon.

Donations can be made directly on CashApp to $crystalmjohnson7720.

RELATED STORIES:

Family and friends gathered for a vigil at the same spot where Kerisha Johnson was shot and killed, as she was picking up family members from a party.
BRPD said three teens were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a pregnant woman on Sunday, April 16.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Johnson was just weeks away from giving birth when she was shot and killed on April 16. Her unborn child also died.

Detectives booked Marques Porch, 19, Gregory Parker, 19, and Derrick Curry, 19, into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Police said they are all being charged with second-degree murder and first-degree feticide.

