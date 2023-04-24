Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Firefighters battle flames at Wendy’s on Bluebonnet Boulevard

Fire at Wendy's location
Fire at Wendy's location(St. George Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department battled flames at a Wendy’s location around 6:30 a.m. Monday, April 24.

Officials said the Wendy’s is located on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Burbank Drive.

The St. George Fire Department is asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.

No details were released about how the fire began.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash
TV Giveaway
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Toxicology results for Nathan Millard released

Latest News

LSU shooting
Victim injured in shooting near LSU campus is a student, officials say
Matt Williams delivers the top stories on Monday, April 24.
9News Daily AM Update: Monday, April 24
FILE - In this June 27, 2015 file photo, Drake performs on the main stage at Wireless festival...
Drake, 21 Savage rescheduling New Orleans ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour date to Sept. 20
Homelessness is on the rise, but there are fewer donations coming in to assist.
Organizations work to address homelessness in Ascension Parish