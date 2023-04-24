Firefighters battle flames at Wendy’s on Bluebonnet Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department battled flames at a Wendy’s location around 6:30 a.m. Monday, April 24.

Officials said the Wendy’s is located on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Burbank Drive.

The St. George Fire Department is asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.

No details were released about how the fire began.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

