Driver knocked out after parking spot dispute on Bluebonnet Blvd

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was reportedly knocked unconscious after an argument over a parking space turned violent in Baton Rouge.

The incident happened outside of the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard just after 9 p.m. Saturday, April 22, deputies said.

Deputies added a driver was unable to pull into a parking spot because several men were standing in the space. He then yelled at them to move. When the driver eventually got out of his vehicle, several of the men physically attacked him, deputies said.

The driver’s wife posted about the incident on social media and included a video she took of the rental vehicle she says the men drove away in. Deputies said an ambulance was called to the scene. However, the driver who was attacked declined to be transported to a hospital.

Deputies said they are still working to identify the attackers.

