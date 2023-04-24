Deputies asking for public’s help to locate stolen dirt bikes

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate two stolen dirt bikes.

According to TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis, the bikes were stolen from a home on Line Creek Road in Kentwood.

The bikes are described as being green. One of the bikes is a 1981 Kawasaki KX125 with a water coolant cylinder on the front, while the other bike is a 1979 Kawasaki KX250, according to TPSO.

Stolen dirt bikes (Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with details that can help investigators locate the stolen dirt bikes is being urged to contact TPSO by calling the number (985) 748-8147. The public can also submit an anonymous tip by calling the number 1-800-554-5245.

