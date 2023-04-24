Deputies asking for public’s help to locate stolen dirt bikes
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate two stolen dirt bikes.
According to TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis, the bikes were stolen from a home on Line Creek Road in Kentwood.
The bikes are described as being green. One of the bikes is a 1981 Kawasaki KX125 with a water coolant cylinder on the front, while the other bike is a 1979 Kawasaki KX250, according to TPSO.
Anyone with details that can help investigators locate the stolen dirt bikes is being urged to contact TPSO by calling the number (985) 748-8147. The public can also submit an anonymous tip by calling the number 1-800-554-5245.
