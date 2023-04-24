Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Couple arrested after 3-year-old shows up to school with makeup covering black eye, deputies say

Ray Matherne Jr and Amber Doiron were arrested on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles after a...
Ray Matherne Jr and Amber Doiron were arrested on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles after a child allegedly showed up to school with a black eye covered in makeup, according to Lafourche Parish deputies.(LPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYOU BLUE, La. (WVUE) - Deputies have arrested a man and woman in south Louisiana accused of punching a child and sending the child to school with makeup covering a black eye.

Ray Matherne, Jr., 27, and Amber Doiron, 28, were arrested on Fri., April 21, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre. Deputies say they were called to a head start location Friday morning regarding a three-year-old boy who arrived with a black eye covered by makeup, as well as marks on the neck and arm.

Investigators believe Matherne struck the boy, causing a black eye, and Doiron grabbed the child, causing marks on the child’s neck and arm, two days prior.

Lafourche Parish detectives say the couple used makeup to conceal the child’s black eye.

CRIMETRACKER

Remains found in Slidell nearly 40 years later identified as missing mother from Lafourche Parish

Lafourche sheriff remembers slain deputy as dedicated worker, loving family man

LSP criminal investigation launched into Lafourche coroner accused of padding paycheck

Both were booked into the Lafourche Parish jail on one count of cruelty to a juvenile.

Matherne was released the following morning after posting a $50,000 bail.

Doiron remains in custody as of Monday morning on an identical $50,000 bail.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash
TV Giveaway
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Toxicology results for Nathan Millard released
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

LSU shooting
Shooting near LSU campus leaves student injured
Court Generic
Suspected Hammond gang members plead no contest; sentenced to 13 years each, authorities say
Geronimo St. shooting
Deadly Geronimo St. shooting stemmed from family argument, police say
Stolen dirt bikes
Stolen dirt bikes returned to owner, deputies say