College football tax bill fails in committee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bill that would have levied a $1 tax on each LSU and Southern football game ticket to help fund a passenger rail from Baton Rouge to New Orleans got shelved on Monday, April 24.

HB 621 by Rep. Mack Cormier, D-Belle Chasse, was voted down, 10-4, in the House Ways and Means Committee.

The bill’s intent was to help expedite the $1.4 billion project but lawmakers said it would be unfair to tax folks in one city and not in another.

