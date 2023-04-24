Facebook
College football tax bill fails in committee

LSU takes on Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
LSU takes on Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bill that would have levied a $1 tax on each LSU and Southern football game ticket to help fund a passenger rail from Baton Rouge to New Orleans got shelved on Monday, April 24.

HB 621 by Rep. Mack Cormier, D-Belle Chasse, was voted down, 10-4, in the House Ways and Means Committee.

The bill’s intent was to help expedite the $1.4 billion project but lawmakers said it would be unfair to tax folks in one city and not in another.

