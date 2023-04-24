College football tax bill fails in committee
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bill that would have levied a $1 tax on each LSU and Southern football game ticket to help fund a passenger rail from Baton Rouge to New Orleans got shelved on Monday, April 24.
HB 621 by Rep. Mack Cormier, D-Belle Chasse, was voted down, 10-4, in the House Ways and Means Committee.
The bill’s intent was to help expedite the $1.4 billion project but lawmakers said it would be unfair to tax folks in one city and not in another.
