Ben Young returns to Episcopal as new boy’s basketball head coach

Ben Young named Episcopal boy's varsity basketball coach.
Ben Young named Episcopal boy's varsity basketball coach.(Episcopal High School)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Coach Ben Young is returning to Episcopal after two years at Salmen High School to head the boy’s varsity basketball team the school announced on Monday, April 24.

During his time at Salmen, Young led the Spartans to a co-district championship and made it to the second round of the state playoffs.

Coach Young previously served as the Assistant Varsity/Head JV Boys Basketball Coach for Episcopal, leading them to a 12-2 record.

Before joining Episcopal he spent 10 years as the head coach at Runnels and won 145 games over the final seven seasons.

Young led the Raiders to a 2019/2020 state championship game, where they finished as the state runner-up. The Raiders were a 2018/2019 state semifinalist, reached the state quarterfinals five out of the last six seasons and the state playoffs seven consecutive seasons from 2014 to 2020.

In addition to coaching basketball at Episcopal, he will also teach Upper School math.

“We look forward to having Ben as a member of the Episcopal community,” says Episcopal Athletic Director Randy Richard. “It’s an exciting time to be a Knight.”

