APSO announces expungement, hiring event
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced an expungement and hiring event will take place Tuesday, April 25.
According to an APSO spokesman, the event will take place at the Sheriff’s Wag Center on Maginnis Street in Donaldsonville. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
An individual is generally eligible for an expungement if the person’s charges were dismissed, the person was found not guilty, or the person was convicted of a non-violent misdemeanor or felony.
The APSO spokesman said the event is free.
There will be on-the-spot hiring.
The below vendors are expected to be at the event:
- Southern University Law Center
- TSA-TWIC Cards
- Louisiana Work Force
- River Parishes Community College
- PMI Energy-Off-Shore
- Ingram Barge
- Quality Labor Management
- Atmos Energy
- Louisiana Medicaid Office
- Rouses Markets
- Luling Sugar Mill
- Wendy’s
- Auto Zone
