APSO announces expungement, hiring event

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced an expungement and hiring event will take place Tuesday, April 25.

According to an APSO spokesman, the event will take place at the Sheriff’s Wag Center on Maginnis Street in Donaldsonville. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

An individual is generally eligible for an expungement if the person’s charges were dismissed, the person was found not guilty, or the person was convicted of a non-violent misdemeanor or felony.

The APSO spokesman said the event is free.

There will be on-the-spot hiring.

The below vendors are expected to be at the event:

Southern University Law Center

TSA-TWIC Cards

Louisiana Work Force

River Parishes Community College

PMI Energy-Off-Shore

Ingram Barge

Quality Labor Management

Atmos Energy

Louisiana Medicaid Office

Rouses Markets

Luling Sugar Mill

Wendy’s

Auto Zone

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.