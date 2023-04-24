1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Geronimo Street, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a double shooting on Sunday that left one person dead and another person critically injured.

Police said they received a call around 10 p.m. on reports of shots fired in the 3500 block of Geronimo Street.

First responders said one was dead on arrival. They added they are transporting one to a hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect or motive at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

