Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Geronimo Street, officials say

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a double shooting on Sunday that left one person dead and another person critically injured.

Police said they received a call around 10 p.m. on reports of shots fired in the 3500 block of Geronimo Street.

First responders said one was dead on arrival. They added they are transporting one to a hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect or motive at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash
TV Giveaway
(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
Police arrest second woman wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack

Latest News

Domestic violence survivors
Survivors of domestic violence tell their stories
LSU shooting
LSU Police investigating shooting near campus
The message was sent by LSU’s alert system at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.
LSU Police investigating shooting near campus
A group of women held an event Sunday in Baton Rouge to bring awareness to domestic violence...
Survivors of domestic violence tell their stories