St. George firefighter honored for saving worker during scaffolding collapse

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A St. George firefighter was recently honored for saving a construction worker during the collapse of a scaffolding.

The St. George Fire Department said the collapse happened back on May 16, 2022, as construction workers were installing windows at the Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital.

St. George Fire Department Lieutenant Cody Gateley and St. George Fire Department Captain James Neyland were in Lafayette on the day of the collapse. They were covering a fire station in order for members of the Lafayette Fire Department to mourn the loss of a fellow firefighter.

The St. George Fire Department said Lieutenant Gateley and Captain Neyland happened to be in the right place at the right time. They are both members of the St. George Fire Department’s Special Operation Division and are trained in rope and high-angle rescues.

During the rescue, Lieutenant Gateley made his way to the worker and carefully brought that person to safety with the help of Captain Neyland on the ground, officials said.

Captain Chris Brown and Lieutenant Pat Gonzales were also waiting on the ground to care for the worker, according to the St. George Fire Department.

The St. George Fire Department said Lieutenant Gateley was honored with a meritorious medal for his actions.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.