Shooting in Baton Rouge leaves 1 person injured, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting that left one person injured on the morning of Sunday, April 23.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the area of Jefferson Highway and Highland Road in Baton Rouge, according to officials.

Emergency officials said the shooting victim is stable at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

