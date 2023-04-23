Facebook
Residents may experience discolored water during maintenance of water tower

Water flowing from a faucet.
Water flowing from a faucet.(Storyblocks)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Iberville Parish officials said some residents may experience discolored water starting Sunday, April 23.

The issue could impact customers in the Intracoastal Water System WEST for several days.

The below map shows which customers may be impacted.

Iberville Parish
Iberville Parish(Iberville Parish Council)

Officials said the discolored water is a possible result of crews draining the Choctaw Water Tower and then flushing out lines for cleaning and yearly maintenance.

Residents could experience the discolored water through Wednesday, April 26.

