Residents may experience discolored water during maintenance of water tower

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Iberville Parish officials said some residents may experience discolored water starting Sunday, April 23.

The issue could impact customers in the Intracoastal Water System WEST for several days.

The below map shows which customers may be impacted.

Iberville Parish (Iberville Parish Council)

Officials said the discolored water is a possible result of crews draining the Choctaw Water Tower and then flushing out lines for cleaning and yearly maintenance.

Residents could experience the discolored water through Wednesday, April 26.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.