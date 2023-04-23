More clouds for Sunday
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today definitely won’t be nearly as nice of a weather day as yesterday. There will be mostly cloudy skies, more humidity, and even a few sprinkles possible this afternoon as suggested by the HRRR.
Highs will be nice, ranging in the upper 70s, so keep your outdoor plans. The next significant chance of rain will be midweek, late Tuesday through Thursday.
As of now, there is a marginal risk of strong to severe storms west of Baton Rouge Tuesday into Wednesday, with a bit of uncertainty beyond that point.
Rain should exit our area Thursday night, which should open the door for another great weather weekend next week.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.