Man killed in two-vehicle crash Sunday morning

The following is a release from Louisiana State Police:

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Early this morning, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 42 near Red Oak Road in Livingston Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 41-year-old Daniel Lozano of Livingston.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Lozano was driving a 2007 GMC Sierra headed south on LA 42. At the same time, a 2020 Dodge Ram was headed north on LA 42. For reasons still being investigated, Lozano crossed the center line, entered the northbound lane, and struck the Ram head-on.

Lozano, who was not restrained at the time of the crash, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver of the Ram was properly restrained and transported to a local hospital to be treated for moderate injuries. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics demonstrate that properly worn restraints can significantly reduce your risk of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes.

