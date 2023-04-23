EBR Sheriff’s Office arrest man on Peeping Tom charge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly looking into a former neighbor’s window.

Robert “Robbie” Durham, 54, was arrested on charges of one count of Peeping Tom.

Arrest documents show a couple was in their bedroom on April 18, at around 8 p.m., when one of the victims noticed a “flash” coming from a window to his right. He told deputies that the blinds were open which was odd because they hardly ever open their blinds.

Deputies were told by the victim that he had an uneasy feeling and thought he saw something moving from outside the window.

After going to the front of the home, the victim found Durham allegedly trying to leave from an alley. The victim approached Durham and asked why he was on the side of his home, according to officials.

Documents said Durham claimed that he was looking for a dog that he hit with his SUV. Durham began to mess with the front passenger’s side wheel of his SUV before fleeing the area.

Arrest records reveal the victim said he was able able to obtain camera footage from a neighbor who lived across the street. Footage allegedly showed Durham parked his car on the corner and walked to the alley next to their home, where he stayed there for 46 minutes.

No dog was ever seen in the area, the document said.

Durham is known to the victims because he used to live in the neighborhood around 10 years ago.

