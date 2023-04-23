Baton Rouge BBB gives tips, reminders ahead of summer vacations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana has a few tips and reminders for people looking to plan a summer vacation.

According to the BBB, people in the United States lost nearly $160,000 to travel scams between February of 2021 and March of 2021. The average loss was nearly $3,200 per report.

Scammers can strike during the process of planning a vacation or while a person is on vacation.

The BBB offered the below tips to better plan a summer vacation:

Plan ahead. Allow plenty of time to research hotels, flights, and the area where you will be staying. Typically, the earlier reservations are made, the better the deals and the lower the risk of the destination being booked solid. Making reservations in advance also locks in rates and prevents higher prices later during prime spring break, peak summer, or holiday travel seasons.

Be alert for travel scams . Watch out for phone calls or letters claiming a ‘free trip’ or websites offering prices that appear too good to be true. It’s easy to extend questionable offers like these, but the vast majority of them leave hopeful travelers in limbo and out of money.

Consider travel insurance. Travel insurance covers things like trip cancellations or medical emergencies. There are different levels of coverage based on what type of plan is purchased. Ask a lot of questions, and always read the fine print to see what’s covered and what’s not.

Get trip details in writing. Before making a final payment, get all the details of the trip in writing. This should include the total cost, restrictions, cancellation penalties, and names of the airlines and hotels. Also, review and keep a copy of the airline’s and hotel’s cancellation and refund policies, as well as the cancellation policies of the travel agency or booking site used.

The BBB also gave the below precautions to take while on vacation:

Wait to post on social media. It’s fun to post adventures with friends and family but wait until getting back from the trip. Photos and social media posts of the family having a great time also lets thieves know the house is empty.

Check your home insurance. If your home will be unattended while away, make sure you know your responsibilities under your home insurance policy. Some policies do not cover damage if nobody checks on your home for a certain amount of time.

Use a hotel safe to store extra cash and keep any valuables under lock and key.

