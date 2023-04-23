Facebook
Amber Alert issued for 5-month-old out of Tennessee

An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-month-old Avah Fay Richmond. She was last seen in Hartsville, Tennessee.
An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-month-old Avah Fay Richmond. She was last seen in Hartsville, Tennessee.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 5-month-old infant.

Avah Fay Richmond was last seen on April 22, 2023, in Hartsville, Tennessee, according to TBI. She is described to be 24 inches tall, weighs about 15 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities believe she is in the company of 42-year-old Ryan Allan Richmond. He is described to be 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has brown and blue eyes.

The two may be traveling in a dark green spray-painted Dodge Ram pickup truck. Authorities are unaware of their direction of travel.

Anyone with information on Avah’s whereabouts is urged to call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office at 615-374-3994.

