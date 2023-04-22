Wonderful weekend weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Now that we’re in the wake of last night’s cold front, we look forward to more sunshine Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. We’ll have much less humidity and a light breeze. Saturday night will be cool again, down to the mid-50s under clear skies. It’ll be a good night to check out the Lyrid Meteor Shower, which peaks tonight after midnight, looking in any direction. Just avoid the bright city lights.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, April 22 (wafb)

Sunday will be dry and nice, with partly cloudy skies and highs again in the upper 70s. Next work week starts dry, but rain returns to our area Tuesday through Thursday.

There is little, if any, severe threat at this time.

