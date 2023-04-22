Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Skenes, White lead No. 1 LSU to win over Ole Miss

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WAFB) - Paul Skenes picked up another win and Tommy White hit another grand slam as No. 1 LSU got past Ole Miss on Friday, April 21.

The Tigers (30-7, 10-5 SEC) claimed a 7-3 victory over the Rebels (21-17, 3-13 SEC).

LSU third baseman Tommy White (47)
LSU third baseman Tommy White (47)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Information provided by LSU Sports:

White’s grand slam in the fifth inning erased a 3-2 Ole Miss lead and increased his RBI total this season to 66.

Skenes (7-1) pitched six innings and fired a season-high 117 pitches, limiting the Rebels to three runs on four hits with three walks and 11 strikeouts.

Ole Miss starter Xavier Rivas (5-3) was charged with the loss, as he allowed six runs – five earned – on four hits in 4.1 innings with three walks and six strikeouts.

“Anytime you go on the road in this league, you’re going to take punch, and we did, and the response is what I’m proud of,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “Our hitters continue to take great at-bats and set the stage tonight for Tommy’s grand slam.

“It was a really good team win; I thought everybody played their roles in the game really effectively tonight.”

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
Police arrest second woman wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case
TV Giveaway
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash

Latest News

LSU head coach Beth Torina
No. 15 LSU back in win column after taking down Miss. St.; Torina sets record
LSU Baseball
LSU-Ole Miss Game 1 start time changed due to weather forecast
Aunts, daughters, sisters, and mothers help spread ovarian cancer awareness to women of all ages.
'Geaux Teal' Ovarian Cancer Walk
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes
LSU Baseball: Cade Beloso and Paul Skenes - 4/19/2023