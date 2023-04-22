Facebook
No. 15 LSU back in win column after taking down Mississippi State; Coach Torina sets record at LSU

LSU head coach Beth Torina
LSU head coach Beth Torina(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU got back in the win column after a win over Mississippi State on Friday, April 21. It was also head coach Beth Torina’s 699th game coached for the Tigers surpassing former LSU head coach Yvette Girourard.

The Tigers (35-11, 8-8 SEC) defeated the Bulldogs (24-20, 3-12 SEC) 7-1.

Taylor Pleasants led the way for the Tigers and was 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBI and a double. Georgia Clark and Ali Newland also added two RBI each for the Tigers.

Sydney Berzon (13-5) got the start in the circle for LSU and pitched a complete game striking out eight while allowing six hits and a run to the Bulldogs.

LSU will go for the series win as they face Mississippi State on Saturday, April 22 with the first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.

