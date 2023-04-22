Facebook
‘Children need heroes:’ Advocates urge for more people to report child abuse

The month of April is child abuse prevention month. Prevention agencies rely on the reports of people in the community to know who needs their support.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The month of April is child abuse prevention month. Prevention agencies rely on the reports of people in the community to know who needs their support.

Children’s Advocacy centers across the nation, stand firm, in their role of preventing child abuse.

“Children don’t know what steps to take always in these situations so it’s great that we do have these individuals who are making reports who are suspicious about the well-being of a child, who have discovered that a child is being abused,” said Brooke Harper, the Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Child Abuse Prevention Specialist.

According to the most recent report from the Department of Children and Family Services,

In 2021, DCFS received nearly 50,000 reports of child abuse or neglect statewide.

