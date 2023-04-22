Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

1 killed, 7 injured in Hammond crash, police say

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed and seven others were injured during a crash involving two vehicles on Friday, April 21, according to the Hammond Police Department.

Police said the crash happened on I-12 East past the Range Road overpass in Hammond around 6 p.m.

Lawrance J. Motichek Jr., 68, of Ozyka, Mississippi, was killed, according to the Hammond Police Department.

Investigators said that just before the deadly crash, traffic was slowed down on I-12 due to an earlier crash.

The driver of a 2021 Ford Bronco came to a near stop because of the slowed traffic, police said. Investigators added that Motichek was traveling in a 2008 Ford Fusion and crashed into the back of the Ford Bronco.

The Ford Bronco ended up on the median, while the Ford Fusion ended up on the right shoulder, according to police.

The seven injured people were taken to the North Oaks Medical Center, police said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
Police arrest second woman wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case
TV Giveaway
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash

Latest News

Girl sells lemonade for families of fallen police officers
Baton Rouge Blues Festival (Source: batonrougebuesfestivak.org)
Baton Rouge Blues Festival expected to draw big crowds April 21-23
Jarrius Janatsch
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting near LSU, police say
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, April 22
Wonderful weekend weather