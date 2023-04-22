1 killed, 7 injured in Hammond crash, police say

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - One person was killed and seven others were injured during a crash involving two vehicles on Friday, April 21, according to the Hammond Police Department.

Police said the crash happened on I-12 East past the Range Road overpass in Hammond around 6 p.m.

Lawrance J. Motichek Jr., 68, of Ozyka, Mississippi, was killed, according to the Hammond Police Department.

Investigators said that just before the deadly crash, traffic was slowed down on I-12 due to an earlier crash.

The driver of a 2021 Ford Bronco came to a near stop because of the slowed traffic, police said. Investigators added that Motichek was traveling in a 2008 Ford Fusion and crashed into the back of the Ford Bronco.

The Ford Bronco ended up on the median, while the Ford Fusion ended up on the right shoulder, according to police.

The seven injured people were taken to the North Oaks Medical Center, police said.

