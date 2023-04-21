Weather causes LIVE After 5 to relocate indoors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Live After Five is still happening Friday, April 21, despite some wet weather concerns.

Organizers said they are moving the event into the Hilton Downtown on Lafayette Street due to bad weather being predicted for the evening.

The Chris LeBlanc Band will perform in the Kingfish Lounge at Hilton Capitol Center, and Hanna PK will perform in the Tunnel. Both performances start at 5 p.m.

