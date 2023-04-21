Facebook
Weather causes LIVE After 5 to relocate indoors

Live After Five is relocating indoors on Friday, April 21 due to forecasted weather.
Live After Five is relocating indoors on Friday, April 21 due to forecasted weather.(WAFB)
By WAFB staf
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Live After Five is still happening Friday, April 21, despite some wet weather concerns.

Organizers said they are moving the event into the Hilton Downtown on Lafayette Street due to bad weather being predicted for the evening.

The Chris LeBlanc Band will perform in the Kingfish Lounge at Hilton Capitol Center, and Hanna PK will perform in the Tunnel. Both performances start at 5 p.m.

