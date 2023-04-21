Facebook
University Lakes project moves forward with phase 1 construction, officials confirm

University Lakes
University Lakes(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The following is a news release from LSU Communications & University Relations:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Advance work for the University Lakes Project has concluded, marking a major milestone toward the full implementation of the restoration and revitalization project. Phase 1 work, estimated at $17,874,132 and spanning approximately one year, will begin upon receipt of the US Army Corps of Engineers permit for the work.

RELATED: ‘Be patient:’ Phase 1 of University Lakes Project could finally begin this Spring

This full phase of construction will be informed by the collaborative advance work of the Construction Manager at Risk, Sevenson Environmental Services, Inc.; the project master designer, Sasaki Associates, Inc.; and the flood risk reduction designer, Stantec Consulting Services Inc. Sevenson, Sasaki Associates and Stantec jointly finalized design and developed costing for Phase 1, which prioritizes flood risk reduction and water quality improvements.

Key elements of Phase 1 to be delivered in this Sevenson contract include:

  • Flood risk reduction efforts accomplished through the dredging of City Park Lake and Erie Lake
  • Expanding the footprint of the LSU Bird Sanctuary in University Lake as an outcome of the dredging process

Additional elements of Phase 1, pending upcoming bid packages, include:

  • Improvements to May Street
  • Interim landscaping along the revitalized shorelines of City Park Lake and Erie Lake (following dredging) and within key project enhancement areas and animal habitats in University Lake, near Stanford Avenue

The University Lakes Project is reimagining the existing lakes system near LSU as a sustainable ecological jewel that increases water quality and offers habitats for both aquatic and land-based animals. It aims to elevate the lakes system into an unmatched recreational amenity, offering safe and comfortable routes for walkers, runners, and cyclists, as well as spaces for gathering and enjoying the outdoors.

The coalition that was formed to restore the lakes includes the State of Louisiana, the City of Baton Rouge and Parish of East Baton Rouge, BREC, LSU, and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. The University Lakes Project is being implemented by University Lakes, LLC, which was established by the LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, an affiliate of the LSU Foundation.

Visit universitylakesproject.org for additional project information.

