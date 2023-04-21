Undercover massage parlor sting nets arrest on prostitution charges

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - A tip about suspicious activity at a massage parlor prompted an investigation that led to an undercover operation that resulted in an arrest, according to the Morgan City Police Department.

Police said Yu Feng, 47, of Morgan City, was arrested on Thursday, April 20, on charges of prostitution - solicitation, promoting prostitution, and prostitution by massage.

Investigators said they first received information about the massage parlor on Brashear Avenue in February, a sting was set up, an undercover officer was sent into the business Thursday.

“Reports indicate during the course of the massage, Feng negotiated and offered additional services of a sexual nature for an added cost,” according to MCPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

