SMART LIVING: Reduce, reuse, and recycle for Earth Day

Americans are being encouraged to better protect the planet ahead of Earth Day on Saturday, April 22.
By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Experts said there are many easy ways to clean your habits today and save the planet tomorrow.

Experts said there are many easy ways to clean your habits today and save the planet tomorrow.

The first tip is to ditch tea bags and start buying leaves instead. According to the Tea Division, bags have 10 times the carbon footprint. Another tip is to bring your own fork. The Ocean Conservatory listed plastic culinary among the deadliest to the environment.

Meanwhile, 40% of our food supply goes straight into the trash. If people around the world saved just one-quarter of the food they throw out, the world could end global hunger.

Another way to do your part is to carry your own reusable coffee cup. Starbucks blows through 8,000 paper cups a minute. Each cup you don’t use will be one less in the landfill.

Another important focus of Earth Day is the preservation of natural habitats and biodiversity. Many communities organize cleanups that are free to attend. By participating in these events, you can help remove trash from the environment, preventing it from causing harm to wildlife and ecosystems.

