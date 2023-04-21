Rainy Friday gives way to a nice weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two rounds of rain are expected to impact the area today, with the first being a widespread batch of showers and t-storms rolling through during the morning hours. We should see a bit of a lull for much of the afternoon before a second round of showers and t-storms, this time more in the form of a line, arrives this evening and tonight in association with a cold front.

Severe Weather Threat

The Storm Prediction Center maintains a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather area-wide today and tonight. The threat for any severe weather appears minimal through the morning, but a few strong storms will be possible this evening and tonight along the front. Damaging winds and hail are the main concerns in any stronger storms, but an isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out.

Rain Amounts

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has lowered forecast rain amounts for today, showing most of our area picking up 0.5″-1.0″ on average. However, I think that may be a little low and still wouldn’t be surprised to see some areas wind up with 1″-2″ of rainfall between now and Saturday morning. The good news is that that the threat of any flooding appears minimal.

Nicer for the Weekend

Weather improves significantly for the weekend in the wake of a cold frontal passage tonight. Morning lows will trend a little cooler, bottoming out in the mid to upper 50s, with afternoon highs ranging from the mid to upper 70s. Both days should stay dry, with plenty of sunshine on Saturday and just a few more clouds on Sunday.

Extended Outlook

Our nice weather continues into Monday before rain chances return for the mid part of next week. There’s still some uncertainty on the timing of best rain chances, so for now, I’ve got scattered rain possible from Tuesday into at least the first half of Thursday. Temperatures look to run pretty close to normal for most of next week.

