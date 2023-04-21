Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man pleads guilty in federal court to child porn charges

Norman LeBlanc
Norman LeBlanc(Office of Louisiana Attorney General)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man faces “significant” prison time after pleading guilty in federal court on Friday, April 21, to child porn charges, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe Jr.

He said Norman LeBlanc, 34, of Morganza, entered the plea before US District Judge John deGravelles to production and attempted production of child pornography.

RELATED: Pointe Coupee Parish man arrested on child pornography charges

Gathe explained that in addition to imprisonment, LeBlanc faces a fine and a period of supervised release, which includes registering as a sex offender.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Information provided by U.S. Dept. of Justice:

According to the indictment, on or about November 17, 2021, LeBlanc produced and attempted to produce videos and images that depict a minor child engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Leblanc recorded a video of the minor in the bathroom and intentionally made still shots from the video that focused and zoomed in on the minor’s genitals. In creating these images, LeBlanc intended to produce child pornography and to depict a minor child engaged in lascivious exhibition of their genitals and pubic area. LeBlanc knowingly used the Mobile App and a smartphone to transmit the visual depictions of the minor via the internet to an undercover agent in North Carolina.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
Police arrest second woman wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case
TV Giveaway
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash

Latest News

The National Football League logo is seen on the field during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 5,...
NFL suspends 5 players from Lions, Commanders for violating gambling policy
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, organized by the DEA, is happening across the...
Drop off medications for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Today's Pinpoint Forecast
Rainy Friday gives way to a nice weekend
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of selling...
Man accused of selling drugs out of church indicted in federal court