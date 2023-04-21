Man accused of selling drugs out of church indicted in federal court

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - US Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr. with the Middle District of Louisiana said a federal grand jury indicted a Baton Rouge man on drug counts.

Gathe said the grand jury returned a seven-count indictment against Hakeem Allen, 27, of Baton Rouge. Allen is accused of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, clonazepam, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to the indictment, Allen was recorded by narcotics agents on at least five separate occasions selling drugs. The indictment added he had a gun on him at least two of those times.

Allen could face life in prison if convicted of the charges.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Allen in December after a two-month investigation. Narcotics agents said one of the locations he used to sell drugs was a church on Paige Street.

“I’m proud of the hard work by our Narcotics division and all those that assisted in this investigation that resulted in removing deadly drugs, criminals, and weapons off our community streets,” EBR Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said at the time of Allen’s arrest.

Deputies added Allen got on their radar after an investigation into an overdose death pointed to him as the person who had sold the victim the drugs.

