LSU spring game gives fans glimpse of Tiger squad

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2023 National L Club Spring Game will give LSU fans the opportunity to see a little bit of what they can expect from this year’s Tigers.

Admission is free. All seating will be on the west sidelines. Gates open at noon. Fans will enter through gates 1 through 6.

The format of the game will feature an offense vs. defense scrimmage and include special teams.

If you can’t make it out to Tiger Stadium, the game will be streamed on SEC Network+.

