Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU spring game gives fans glimpse of Tiger squad

The LSU football team held its final practice on Thursday, April 20, before playing the annual spring game.
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2023 National L Club Spring Game will give LSU fans the opportunity to see a little bit of what they can expect from this year’s Tigers.

Admission is free. All seating will be on the west sidelines. Gates open at noon. Fans will enter through gates 1 through 6.

The format of the game will feature an offense vs. defense scrimmage and include special teams.

If you can’t make it out to Tiger Stadium, the game will be streamed on SEC Network+.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber
Warrants: Nathan Millard hired prostitutes, smoked crack
(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
Police arrest second woman wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case
TV Giveaway
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash

Latest News

LSU holds final practice before spring game
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU holds second-to-last practice before spring game
If Baton Rouge can get the rain through the area on Friday, April 21, and early Saturday, then...
LSU holds second-to-last practice before spring game
LSU student-athletes honored during annual Mikey Awards ceremony