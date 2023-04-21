LSU police chief announces retirement

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Police Chief Bart Thompson is retiring, the university announced Friday, April 21.

The following message was released to the LSU Community:

“Last month Police Chief Bart Thompson announced his retirement from the LSU Police Department. His last day on campus will be April 28th.

Chief Thompson has been a dedicated public servant for more than 40 years, and we are grateful for his commitment to LSU.

Prior to working at LSU, Thompson was employed as a commissioned Baton Rouge Police Officer for over 31 years. Throughout his career, he has worked in uniform patrol, burglary investigation, criminal intelligence, armed robbery and homicide divisions.

The LSU Police Department will continue collaboration and cooperation among local law enforcement agencies with the paramount goal of keeping the campus community safe.

Chief Thompson’s departure now launches a national search for a new Chief.

Major Marshall Walters, who currently heads the Operations Division, will serve as the interim Chief of Police.

