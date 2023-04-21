Judge adjusts bonds on parents accused of abusing twins, killing one

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The father is held without bond and the bond amount has been increased for the mother of twins that were abused, resulting in the death of one, the district attorney said on Friday, April 21.

District Attorney Hillar Moore said a Baton Rouge district judge has ordered Darryl Richardson, 24, to be held without bond on a first-degree murder charge and $250,000 for each of two counts of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. He also increased the bond amounts for Brandee Williams, 26, to $500,000 for first-degree murder and $250,000 for each of two counts of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, equalling a total bond of $1 million.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said one of the couple’s six-week-old twins was found dead in a bassinet on Friday, April 14. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office said the cause of death was “blunt force trauma to the head.”

Richardson and Williams were initially booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday, April 18, on two counts of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Jail records show Richardson’s charges were upgraded to first-degree murder on Thursday and Williams was charged with first-degree murder on Friday.

An autopsy revealed hemorrhaging on the infant’s skull, scalp, and eyes which were consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

Child protection agents removed the surviving twin from the home and had the baby examined at a hospital where doctors discovered skull fractures.

