Judge adjusts bonds on parents accused of abusing twins, killing one

The father is held without bond and the bond amount has been increased for the mother of twins that were abused, resulting in the death of one, the district att
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The father is held without bond and the bond amount has been increased for the mother of twins that were abused, resulting in the death of one, the district attorney said on Friday, April 21.

District Attorney Hillar Moore said a Baton Rouge district judge has ordered Darryl Richardson, 24, to be held without bond on a first-degree murder charge and $250,000 for each of two counts of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. He also increased the bond amounts for Brandee Williams, 26, to $500,000 for first-degree murder and $250,000 for each of two counts of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, equalling a total bond of $1 million.

Darryl Richardson
Darryl Richardson(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
Brandee Williams
Brandee Williams(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said one of the couple’s six-week-old twins was found dead in a bassinet on Friday, April 14. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office said the cause of death was “blunt force trauma to the head.”

Deputies have upgraded the charges for one of the two parents who were arrested after one of their six-week-old twins was found dead in a bassinet.

Richardson and Williams were initially booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday, April 18, on two counts of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Jail records show Richardson’s charges were upgraded to first-degree murder on Thursday and Williams was charged with first-degree murder on Friday.

An autopsy revealed hemorrhaging on the infant’s skull, scalp, and eyes which were consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

Child protection agents removed the surviving twin from the home and had the baby examined at a hospital where doctors discovered skull fractures.

