OXFORD, Miss. (WAFB) - LSU announced the start time for Game 1 of the Tiger baseball team at Ole Miss has been changed due to the weather forecast.

The first pitch will now be thrown at 8:30 p.m. It was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The game can be seen on SEC Network+.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.