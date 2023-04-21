Drop off medications for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement agencies are participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, April 22.

Take back day is an anonymous disposal to get rid of any unwanted or unneeded medications, officials said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department, BRPD headquarters and the East Baton Rouge traffic office will be collecting unneeded medications from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, or illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in the original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage, officials added.

For more information or to find a collection site near you, visit Take Back Day website.

